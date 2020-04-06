Chandigarh’s Sector-26 mandi closed for sanitisation today, every Monday

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:47 IST

BLURB: Buses delivering vegetables, fruits will be tracked via GPS

The Sector-26 grain and vegetable mandi will remain closed on Monday for sanitisation. In this regard, orders have been issued by the secretary of the market committee.

Vegetable and fruits shops owners have also been informed of this decision, and asked to keep their shops closed on Monday. As per the orders, the mandi will be closed every Monday, however, if the need arises, it will be open on alternate days on odd-even basis.

The entire market will be sanitised by a municipal team, to eradicate risk of any infection in the market. At the same time, due to this, the administration will also stop the delivery of fruits, vegetables and ration.

Retail vegetable shops and vendors, however, will continue to deliver vegetables to people during curfew relaxation hours. These will also be available on phone orders.

The administration has also appealed to shopkeepers and vendors of the vegetable market to their shops clean and maintain proper social distance.

On Sunday, the administration continued to deliver fruits and vegetables in CTU buses. Meanwhile, to prevent overpricing, the rate list is being updated daily by the administration and is pasted on buses.

On March 31, the administration had issued orders that half the vegetable and fruit wholesale shops in the Sector 26 mandi (about 130 traders) will be allowed to open on one day, while the other half will be allowed to open the next day. Karyana shops (grocery) with even shop numbers will open on even dates and shops with odd numbers will open on odd dates. All other types of shops such as bardana shops, gadda sheds etc will remain closed.

The daily loading of 60 CTU buses to deliver the goods in allotted sectors has been staggered into three batches. All 60 buses for peripheral areas will be loaded from CCET Sector-26 ground in two shifts. The vendor concerned will send trucks of vegetables such as onion, potato, etc to CCET Sector-26 ground. Only one entry and one exit from mandi is being permitted to allow for regulation of vehicles.