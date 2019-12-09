e-paper
Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Chandigarh school events: Manav Mangal pupils perform dance-drama

Important and interesting events that took place at Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:24 IST
Hindustan Times
Young gymnast display their skills.
Young gymnast display their skills. (HT )
         

Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64, organised its annual function, Kilkari, on Sunday.

The event commenced with the prize distribution ceremony. The cultural evening began with a prayer.

Students presented a dance-drama ‘Ek chirhiya anek chirhiya’ based on unity.

Students took part in a fashion show on the theme pollution and walked the ramp.

Students also sang and performed one-act plays. Director Sanjay Sardana lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

Divya Public School students present melody

Divya Public School,Sector 44-D, organised its annual function on Sunday .Prerna Puri, director of census operations, Haryana, was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with a Ganesh vandana. The lamp lighting ceremony was followed by a welcome address by OP Goyal, president of Divya Educational Society.

The pre-Nursery students performed a welcome dance, while Nursery and KG students performed English Medley. Students also presented classical and semi-classical dances.

Punjabi poems

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, organised a Punjabi poem recitation competition for classes 6 to 8. Students recited poems on various topics such as nature, education and respect. President DP Sharma, chairman S Dilbagh Singh, members of the management and principal Sunita Kumari were present. The principal lauded the efforts of the students and teachers. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificates.

