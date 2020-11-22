Chandigarh school teacher duped of ₹1 lakh in credit card fraud

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:48 IST

A school teacher lost ₹1 lakh to fraudulent online transactions on her credit card, the police said on Saturday.

In her complaint, Tamanna Thakur, 40, of Sector 52, told the police that on September 24, at about 11.41am, she had received a message on her mobile phone intimating her that she had spent ₹1,00,000 through her credit card on online portal Flipkart.

She called the credit card customer care asking them to stop the payment, but it was too late.

A case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Two cases of immigration fraud registered

Police have booked two immigration consultants for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In his complaint, Radha Krishan of Sector 41 alleged that the accused, Happy, alias Vikash Sethi, of Sector 37, had taken ₹3.7 lakh from him in 2018 assuring him a visa for Cyprus. But despite the payment, he neither got the visa nor was the money refunded.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 of the IPC was registered.

Another complaint of cheating was lodged by Harjap Singh of Moga against one Gurminder Singh and his wife.

Harjap alleged that the accused had duped him of ₹7.5 lakh in lieu of a study visa for Australia in April 2016.

A case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC was registered.