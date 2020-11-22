e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh school teacher duped of ₹1 lakh in credit card fraud

Chandigarh school teacher duped of ₹1 lakh in credit card fraud

She called the credit card customer care asking them to stop the payment, but it was too late.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On September 24, at about 11.41am, she had received a message on her mobile phone intimating her that she had spent ₹1,00,000 through her credit card on online portal Flipkart.
On September 24, at about 11.41am, she had received a message on her mobile phone intimating her that she had spent ₹1,00,000 through her credit card on online portal Flipkart.(HT PHOTO)
         

A school teacher lost ₹1 lakh to fraudulent online transactions on her credit card, the police said on Saturday.

In her complaint, Tamanna Thakur, 40, of Sector 52, told the police that on September 24, at about 11.41am, she had received a message on her mobile phone intimating her that she had spent ₹1,00,000 through her credit card on online portal Flipkart.

She called the credit card customer care asking them to stop the payment, but it was too late.

A case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Two cases of immigration fraud registered

Police have booked two immigration consultants for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In his complaint, Radha Krishan of Sector 41 alleged that the accused, Happy, alias Vikash Sethi, of Sector 37, had taken ₹3.7 lakh from him in 2018 assuring him a visa for Cyprus. But despite the payment, he neither got the visa nor was the money refunded.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 of the IPC was registered.

Another complaint of cheating was lodged by Harjap Singh of Moga against one Gurminder Singh and his wife.

Harjap alleged that the accused had duped him of ₹7.5 lakh in lieu of a study visa for Australia in April 2016.

A case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC was registered.

top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In