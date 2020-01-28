Chandigarh schools: Republic Day celebrations 2020

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:22 IST

Schools across the tricity celebrated Republic Day on January 26 to mark the date on which the constitution of India came into effect 70 years ago.

Ashmah Int’l School

Mohali : To sensitise students onthe importance of the day, various activities were organised at Ashmah International, Sector 70. Teachers told students about the significance of the national flag. An art workshop was conducted on campus. Students took part in a flag-making activity. They also made tri-coloured bands and presented folk songs and dances. A fancy dress competition was held as well. Students wore colourful dresses depicting different cultures and traditions of India.

Shemrock School

Mohali : A special programme was organised at Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69. Children came dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Bhagat Singh. The programme commenced with a special prayer followed by a welcome song. Students recited patriotic poems.

Aanchal Int’l School

Chandigarh : The function at Aanchal International School commenced with a march past led by the school captain. Students gave speeches based on the significance of the day. A play on fundamental rights and duties was also performed. At the end, sweets were distributed among students and their parents.

Holy Wonder School

Mohali : A special assembly was held in Holy Wonder Smart School. The theme for the day was save the girl child. Students spread awareness about fundamental rights and duties through dance and music performances. They presented a skit on saving the girl child.

AKSIPS 65

Mohali : A Hindi patriotic poetry contest was organised for students of classes 3 to 5 at Ajit Karam Singh International School, Sector 65. Associate director Parnika Singh and principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla unfurled the national flag. Students pledged to become responsible, productive citizens.

Scholar’s Junior

Mohali : A colouring contest was organised at Scholar’s Junior School, Zirakpur. Children sang patriotic songs and presented a dance performance. Head Monica Chopra distributed gifts among students. The programme concluded with the national anthem.

St Anne’s Convent

Chandigarh : The celebration at St Anne’s Convent School commenced with the unfurling of the national flag. A prize distribution ceremony was held to honour the students who had excelled in various cultural, sports and literary activities throughout the year. Principal Shyni Paul congratulated the winners .