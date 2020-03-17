Chandigarh survey: 28 graduates among 2,064 homeless

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:08 IST

There are 2,064 homeless people in Chandigarh, of whom 28 have completed graduation.

These are the findings of the first ever Chandigarh Homeless Survey conducted under the shelter of urban homeless component of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, a rehabilitation programme of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The report was released by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

According to the report, only 37% are illiterate (see box). Also, 98% (2036) are male, mostly in the age group of 13 to 50, while remaining 26 are female and two are transgender.

Most belong to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, stated the report. Out of 2,064, 1,325 (64%) are from UP while 574 (28%) are from Bihar. The remaining are from Assam, West Bengal and Haryana. Only 28 identified themselves as belonging to Chandigarh.

MAXIMUM IN SECTOR 17

As per the survey, as many as 337 (16%) take shelter in open places in and around the Sector 17 Plaza, followed by Sector 22 with 299 homeless people.

Sector 20 has 191 (15%) homeless, 108 (5%) stay in Sector 7, 104 in Sector 26, 99 in Sector 30 and 82 in the Industrial Area among other sectors.

In terms of the city’s demography, northern sectors (1-30) have more homeless people than in southern sectors.

NOT ALL JOBLESS

According to the report, not all are unemployed or beggars. As many as 700 are daily-wage labourers, while 378 are rickshaw-pullers and 204 are auto-rickshaw drivers.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the purpose of this survey is to launch welfare schemes for the homeless population in the city.

Apart from this, the civic body is also coming up with a temporary shelter in Sector 43 at a

cost of ₹5 crore sanctioned by the central government.

According to the report, most of the homeless are ready to go to a UT-run shelter home, but at subsidised rates. It has been recommended that they should have easy access to washrooms in market areas too, while those who are mentally challenged should be provided safety as they are most vulnerable.