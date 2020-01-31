e-paper
Chandigarh to levy GST on commercial ventures of bar association

The UT excise and taxation dept has asked Punjab and Haryana HC bar association to submit information about revenue from its shops, paid-parking and other ventures within a week

chandigarh Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT excise and taxation department has asked Punjab and Haryana High Court bar association to submit information regarding the revenue being generated by the bar from its commercial establishments, including shops and paid-parking being run by it. It has been asked to submit information within couple of weeks.

A GST of 18 per cent is applicable on parking-lot services and rental income. “An assessment is being made whether the bar’s revenue is covered under GST and the quantum of tax to be levied. If the receipts are more than ₹20 lakh, the bar association must have a GST number. The contractor charging the parking fee will have to collect the stipulated GST from users and pay it to authorities,” a department official said.

A green belt near the entry to Punjab and Haryana high court complex has been turned into a parking lot. The Punjab and Haryana high court bar association has deployed its staff to charge ₹30 as parking fee from litigants coming from across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

