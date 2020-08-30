e-paper
Chandigarh tops India in monthly GST returns compliance

City achieved 99% compliance against the national average of 87%, the excise and taxation department has said

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh has topped India in the financial year 2019-2020 in filing of monthly Goods and Services Tax returns (GSTR-3B) by achieving 99% compliance against the national average of 87%.

The excise and taxation department, which had accomplished 100% compliance in 2017-2018 and 2018-19, is planning to take action against some firms for not filing returns even after repeated notices.

“The department will also accomplish ‘Mission 100%’ in the year 2019-20 within 15 days as there are certain chronic return defaulters and the department is going to take strict legal action... if they will not file their returns within time given,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant excise and taxation commissioner, UT. Their GST registrations will be cancelled, he warned.

Mission 100% had been launched in January, 2020 to accomplish 100% returns compliance in filing of GSTR-3B under the GST regime.

“The department took a number of initiatives like regular interaction with trade and industry, setting up of helpdesk in the office to assist taxpayers in filing returns, regular SMSs and emails sent to taxpayers besides telephonic contacts and these initiatives yielded good results,” said Chaudhary.

All registered businesses have to file monthly, quarterly and/or annual GST Returns based on the type of business. GSTR-3B is filed by all taxpayers registered under GST

