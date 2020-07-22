e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh University student receives highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum

Chandigarh University student receives highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum

He has been placed in US-based company, Arcesium

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mayunk Partap Singh
Mayunk Partap Singh
         

Mayunk Partap Singh, 22, a computer science engineering student of Chandigarh University, has bagged the highest package of Rs 35 lakh ($48,000) per annum in the placement drive conducted by the varsity. He has been placed in US-based company, Arcesium.

Details of the drive were released by the university on Wednesday, according to which the average package for engineering students is Rs 7.5 lakh per annum and for MBS students is Rs 7 lakh per annum.

According to the university, more than 350 core engineering branch companies have hired students from CU during the 2020 placement season.

Chancellor of the university, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “Around 12 multinational companies have offered pay packages of Rs 20 lakh per annum or more and 35 companies have offered packages between Rs 10 lakh per annum and Rs 20 lakh per annum.”

“As many as 691 companies participated in the placement drive, which is 30% more than last year, while number of offers has registered a 40% growth. The total offers this year touched 6,617,” Sandhu said.

Virtual placement during lockdown

According to CU, 119 multinational companies, which include 57 new recruiters, conducted virtual placement during the lockdown this year.

Himani Sood, vice-president of corporate relations, CU, said, “We have already conducted training for students so they can get well versed with the smart technology platforms which have become the norm amid the Covid pandemic.”

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In