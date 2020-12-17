e-paper
CHB clerk gets 4 years in jail in 2014 graft case

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A special CBI court has awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to a former clerk-cum-junior technician of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for demanding ₹20,000 bribe from a resident.

He was held guilty on December 14 and the quantum of the sentence was pronounced on Wednesday. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on him.

In March 2014, complainant Sukhbir Singh had approached the CBI, alleging that a CHB clerk, Surjit Singh, had demanded bribe for returning excess amount paid by him for transfer of ownership of a flat in Sector 61.

CBI said Sukhbir had bought a flat from one Inderjeet Gulati and erroneously paid over ₹1 lakh extra in the favour of CHB to obtain the possession of the flat.

Following this, Sukhbir moved an application to seek refund of the excess amount. The application was pending with Surjit, who demanded a bribe to clear his file and the deal was settled at ₹20,000.

In March 2014, CBI arrested Surjit while accepting ₹10,000 bribe as the first instalment and booked him.

