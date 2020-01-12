Cheque-bounce case: P’kula man gets 1-yr RI, told to pay up ₹2 crore

chandigarh

In a cheque bounce case, the Chandigarh district court has awarded one-year rigourous imprisonment to a Panchkula man. The convict, Ashok Mittal of Sector 4, Panchkula, has also been directed to pay ₹2 crore — double the loaned amount — to complainant Ashwani Anand, 60, of Sector 7, Panchkula.

In another case of cheque bounce filed by Anand’s wife Ashima, the court ,only a few days ago, had directed Mittal to pay her ₹1 crore (also double the actual amount).

In his complaint, Anand had claimed that he was a member of kitties which were organised and run by the accused and his wife Chetna Mittal. In July 2014, Mittal had borrowed ₹15 lakh and ₹50 lakh from him and returned the amount, while also paying an interest on the sums.

Anand said Mittal once again requested a financial help of ₹50 lakh as friendly loan and returned the amount via a cheque in September 2014. However the cheque was returned due to insufficient funds in the account.

Since Mittal was aware that Anand had ₹75 lakh in cash, which he received on maturity of kitties, he asked him for a loan of ₹1 crore. Advocate Ramesh Bamal said that Anand agreed to loan him ₹1 crore, and in discharge of his admitted and existed liability, Mittal issued multiple cheques for the total of ₹1 crore drawn on Bank of India, Panchkula. When Anand tried to encash the cheques, they were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in December 2014.

Hence, Anands moved court and filed a case against Ashok Mittal.

The court observed that the convict has committed a serious offence which is required to be dealt strictly, and he deserves no leniency. He is to pay the amount within a month of expiry of period prescribed for appeal.