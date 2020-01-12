e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Cheque-bounce case: P’kula man gets 1-yr RI, told to pay up ₹2 crore

Cheque-bounce case: P’kula man gets 1-yr RI, told to pay up ₹2 crore

In another case of cheque bounce filed by Anand’s wife Ashima, the court ,only a few days ago, had directed Mittal to pay her ₹1 crore (also double the actual amount).

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a cheque bounce case, the Chandigarh district court has awarded one-year rigourous imprisonment to a Panchkula man. The convict, Ashok Mittal of Sector 4, Panchkula, has also been directed to pay ₹2 crore — double the loaned amount — to complainant Ashwani Anand, 60, of Sector 7, Panchkula.

In another case of cheque bounce filed by Anand’s wife Ashima, the court ,only a few days ago, had directed Mittal to pay her ₹1 crore (also double the actual amount).

In his complaint, Anand had claimed that he was a member of kitties which were organised and run by the accused and his wife Chetna Mittal. In July 2014, Mittal had borrowed ₹15 lakh and ₹50 lakh from him and returned the amount, while also paying an interest on the sums.

Anand said Mittal once again requested a financial help of ₹50 lakh as friendly loan and returned the amount via a cheque in September 2014. However the cheque was returned due to insufficient funds in the account.

Since Mittal was aware that Anand had ₹75 lakh in cash, which he received on maturity of kitties, he asked him for a loan of ₹1 crore. Advocate Ramesh Bamal said that Anand agreed to loan him ₹1 crore, and in discharge of his admitted and existed liability, Mittal issued multiple cheques for the total of ₹1 crore drawn on Bank of India, Panchkula. When Anand tried to encash the cheques, they were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in December 2014.

Hence, Anands moved court and filed a case against Ashok Mittal.

The court observed that the convict has committed a serious offence which is required to be dealt strictly, and he deserves no leniency. He is to pay the amount within a month of expiry of period prescribed for appeal.

tags
top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News