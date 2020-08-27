e-paper
Chitkara University collaborates with Parexel Int'l for MSc programme

Chitkara University collaborates with Parexel Int’l for MSc programme

Parexel will provide industry and curriculum support from its Parexel Academy as a part of the collaboration.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT Photo )
         

Chitkara University has launched a two-year MSc programme in pharmacovigilance and clinical research, in collaboration with Parexel International, a leading clinical research organisation.

The programme aims to strengthen the research and development capacity of India. Parexel will provide industry and curriculum support from its Parexel Academy as a part of the collaboration.

Parexel International India senior vice-president and country and clinical trial supplies and logistics head Sanjay Vyas said, “We have always focussed on developing India into a clinical operational hub, supporting both our local and global drug development. The clinical research industry has seen a tremendous boost in the recent years and this growth requires a strong skill set and talent to help bring new therapies to market.”

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara
Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara ( HT Photo )

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “The programme is an outcome of Chitkara University’s relentless focus on offering programmes designed and delivered in conjunction with the industry leaders and contribute to nation-building by developing indigenous talent. This collaboration will ensure that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends.

.

