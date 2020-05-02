e-paper
CICU members discuss post lockdown challenges with Indian ambassador to Japan

Discuss steps that can be taken by the government to invite foreign investment

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 23:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja during a video conference with Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma.
Members of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), during a video conference, discussed the opportunities and challenges that the Indian industry will face post the Covid-19 lockdown with Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on Saturday.

They discussed the steps that can be taken by the government to invite foreign investment and how the industry can seize the opportunities that will arise in the internal market.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said the ambassador asked the members to look for suppliers other than China and suggested that the Indian industry should plan joint ventures with Japanese companies post the lockdown.

Ahuja said they also discussed the opportunity for the local industry in the Japanese health sector as Japan was advanced in research, but the cost of production was higher there.

“There is a great opportunity ahead but Indian companies will have to focus on quality, cost and management. The industry should work more professionally and a result-oriented approach should be adopted,” said Ahuja.

