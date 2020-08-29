e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Class-11 students to pay fees by Aug 31 for admission to Chandigarh govt schools

Class-11 students to pay fees by Aug 31 for admission to Chandigarh govt schools

Students of general category have to pay Rs 1,500 while those in the reserved category have to pay Rs 800, subject to final adjustment after the schools reopen.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:01 IST
After the education department finalised the cut-off lists for Class 11 admissions in government schools, candidates have been told to pay their fees by 5pm on August 31.

The education department has also uploaded a discrepancies list of candidates who didn’t enter their dates properly. It is available at http://chdeducation.gov.in/ . Students on the list will have to get in touch with the respective school authorities to resolve the issue or else their admission will be cancelled.

