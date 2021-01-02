e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CM not brave enough to accept responsibility for his own failures: Mukesh Agnihotri

CM not brave enough to accept responsibility for his own failures: Mukesh Agnihotri

Agnihotri also slammed the CM for continuously transferring government officers

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India October 18: Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli, Shimla on Wednesday, October 18 2017. HT File Photo
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India October 18: Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli, Shimla on Wednesday, October 18 2017. HT File Photo
         

After Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur blamed bureaucrats and officers for lack of development in the state, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri hit out at him saying the CM was blaming others as he was not brave enough to accept responsibility for his own failures.

Agnihotri also slammed the CM for continuously transferring government officers. “During the pandemic, the state government transferred deputy commissioners, secretary (health) and many IAS officers. Consequently, these officers have lost faith in the government. On top of it ministers pressure government officials to provide better jobs to their wives while MLAs tell them to provide jobs to their relatives. How are the officers to work for the people in such circumstances?” he asked.

“Thakur does not have the capacity to take decisions. The only thing the state government has done during its three-year tenure is to overturn its decisions. One cabinet meeting is held for decision-making, while the other cabinet meeting is held to overturn the decision. By making such statements, he is just demoralising officials,” he said.

“Jai Ram Thakur has proved himself to be the most incompetent CM in the history of the state. He is working as a puppet of the mafia, due to which the mafia flourishing in the state and crimes, especially rapes, are also on the rise in Himachal. Drug trade is increasing in the state at a rapid rate and state government has failed to control it,” he alleged.

He also hit out at state government over its failure to prevent coronavirus pandemic and for inflating the bus fares, electricity charges, ration rates, petrol and diesel prices.

tags
top news
Dry run today to test systems
Dry run today to test systems
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In