Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Cold weather conditions boon for farmers: Experts

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The prevailing cold weather conditions are conducive for growth of wheat and mustard crops, according to agricultural experts.

Prof Raj Kumar Pal of Punjab Agricultural University’s regional research centre here said, “The present cold conditions with fog are good for crops as there is no frost which damages the crop. Frost is not expected in the region in coming few days.”

He said that cold conditions will intensify in the coming days as the minimum temperature is expected to go down to around 4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda while maximum temperature can go up to 14 degrees Celsius.

“Moderate to dense fog will be witnessed in coming days also. This weather condition is expected to continue for next 15 days,” he said.

Chief agricultural officer, Bathinda, Gurditta Singh also said the prevailing cold conditions are good for wheat, mustard and black gram. “The weather is good for potato crop also as frost is not being witnessed,” he said.

