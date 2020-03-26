Covid19: Colonies, villages in Chandigarh left high and dry for want of essential supplies

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:38 IST

With the supply of essentials remaining erratic and insufficient, the city’s colonies and villages, where over 3 lakh people live, are left high and dry.

Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, former sarpanch of the heavily populated Dhanas village, said that while people managed to get milk since there is a milk colony nearby, the supply of vegetables and other grocery essentials was nil. “Municipal corporation (MC) officials had assured door-to-door distribution on Wednesday, but it is still awaited,” he said.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Burail village, said, “There is not even a single drop of milk in their area for last two days.” He said that it was surprising that their area is right in the middle of the city, yet the milk supplier did not come.

He added a vegetable rehri came to their locality with onion and potatoes but it was insufficient since more than 10,000 people live there. Recalling the curfew of the 80s, Kumar said that back then people were at least given relaxation to buy essential commodities. “But this time, the curfew has been imposed without any planning,” he said.

Satish Kainth, the councillor representing Nehru Colony, Indira Colony, Adarsh Colony, Palsora and other colonies in and around Sector 52 to 56, said that although the MC shared the phone numbers of vendors for different areas, it is difficult to reach them. “I rang up a vendor but his phone was busy for several hours,” he said.

Kainth added that he had received a call from a person who was in urgent need of flour as he had small children at home but there was no way to procure it. Kainth added that since the city will be in lockdown for the next 21 days, it is important for the administration to ensure adequate supply of essentials at people’s doorsteps. “Otherwise, it will be very hard on the people,” he said.

GETTING FRANTIC CALLS EVERY MINUTE: BAPUDHAM COLONY COUNCILLOR

In Bapudham and Madrasi Colony in Sector 26, residents remained a hassled lot. Dalip Sharma, area councillor, said that there was acute shortage of essentials in his area. “I am getting a call every minute from someone asking for help. The problem is acute in houses having infants as there was no supply of milk or groceries for the last 48 hours,” he said.

“I have asked the MC commissioner to intervene and also approached executive engineer Ajay Garg, who has been appointed the nodal officer for ensuring supply of essentials at doorsteps of residents, to allow passes for the vendors of his area so that people are not affected,” he said.

When questioned about the severe supply crunch in the city, Garg said that efforts were underway to streamline the delivery. “Eighteen new teams of officers have been made to supervise the operations. Things will smoothen in the days to come,” he said.

Mauli Jagran councillor Anil Dubey said that his area was the poorest of all. “People have become unemployed in this curfew and are not able to manage even two square meals a day. I request the administration to deliver packed food in these colonies,” he said.

Anand Singh, former sarpanch, Kajheri, said that there is a huge shortage of LPG supply in their area. “The administration must ensure that those who have booked cylinder must get it on time. Staying indoors for 21 days without cooking gas is next to impossible,” he said

CONGRESS QUESTIONS OVER MC’s VENDORS LIST

Congress’ local president Pardeep Chhabra raised questions over the authenticity of MC’s vendors list for different areas. He said as many as nine vendors shown in the list for Manimajra area had the same mobile number and that too was switched off. “MC’s planning has completely collapsed as none of the leaders of the ruling BJP are showing any concerns to streamline it. We understand that there is a health emergency in the country but how will people stay inside on an empty stomach,” he said.