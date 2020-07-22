e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Complete replacement of machinery needed to run Dadumajra waste processing plant, says NITTTR

Complete replacement of machinery needed to run Dadumajra waste processing plant, says NITTTR

The recommendations are based on a preliminary study conducted by the institute and submitted with municipal commissioner KK Yadav.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:24 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As per the recommendations made by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), the municipal solid waste processing facility at Dadumajra requires a complete replacement of the machinery with new technology for operating efficiently.

The municipal corporation (MC), last week, had sought help from NITTTR to assess the working of the plant. A report was submitted with the MC on Tuesday.

The MC had taken over the plant from Jaypee group on June 19, and has been running it since. The firm, in turn, had challenged the MC takeover in a local court, and the matter is sub judice.

The MC had signed an agreement with Jaypee in 2005 for setting up a garbage processing plant, but in February this year, the MC General House had ordered a takeover because it observed that the plant was not being operated to its optimum capacity.

BEYOND REPAIR, NO MAINTENANCE DONE

At present, the plant is treating approximately 100 metric tonne (MT) waste per day including wet waste, which is much less considering the designated capacity of the plant which was 500MT.

On the status of the machinery, the report said, “Most of the machinery installed is in a dilapidated or non-working condition, and cannot take full load to treat solid waste. Working machinery is old and needs complete replacement. The machinery breaks down after two hours of working and needs to be restarted again and again.”

The report blames the poor maintenance of the plant for its present condition. “Maintenance has not been carried out at the plant for many years because of which major parts of the machines are damaged and need to be replaced entirely,” the NITTTR experts concluded.

Because of poor condition of machines it is very difficult to recognize the maker of machinery which further adds the challenge of maintenance.

The plant is running at 15% to 20% of its original capacity because of which a huge backlog of solid waste has accumulated that needs urgent intervention.

Meanwhile, the report of the IIT Roorkee experts who visited the plant last week is also expected soon.

