Cong misrule will be exposed soon, says new Ludhiana BJP chief

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:54 IST

Taking charge of the office on Thursday, BJP district president Pushpindar Singhal said he will give a fierce fight to the Congress-led state government.

Miffed at his posters being taken down across the city, Singhal said the municipal corporation employees were operating on the behest of Congress leaders and removed his hoardings.

He alleged that Congress leaders were involved in huge bungling of food grain and pulses meant for the poor.

“In the days to come, the misrule by Congress leaders will be exposed before the public,” said Singhal at the BJP district office near Clock Tower in the city as he took over as the new president.

The event was attended by general secretary Dinesh Kumar, Punjab BJP general secretaries Jeevan Gupt and Dr Subhash Sharma, Ludhiana in-charge Malvinder Kang, Ludhiana co-officer Vineet Mahajan, Punjab BJP vice-president Parveen Bansal, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, co-treasurer Ravindra Arora, chief spokesperson Anil Sarin and former Punjab BJP president Rajinder Bhandari.