e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cong workers protest in Ambala against fuel price rise

Cong workers protest in Ambala against fuel price rise

The protest led by Mullana MLA Varun Mullana and Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain was held near the Court Complex.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Congress workers protesting against rising prices of fuel and diesel in Ambala.
Congress workers protesting against rising prices of fuel and diesel in Ambala.(HT Photo)
         

Workers of the Congress party on Monday protested in Ambala against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The protest led by Mullana MLA Varun Mullana and Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain was held near the Court Complex. Party workers rode a bullock cart and pulled a car with rope, symbolising how vehicles could not be used because of the rising fuel prices.

Addressing the workers, Mullana said that he had been waiting for BJP leaders to come out shirtless and join their protests. He was clearly hinting at pictures of Haryana health minister Anil Vij in his younger days posing without a shirt that are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantonment, had once led a protest against inflation and rising fuel prices during the UPA government rule.

Mullana and Jain also took a jibe at the popular slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai (Everything’s possible if it’s Modi)” and compared the current prices with that of the UPA-2 government despite a sharp decline in international crude oil prices.

Later, the workers handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner for the President of India.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In