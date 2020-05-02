Congress asks Himachal government to setup a committee of economics experts

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:43 IST

Former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Congress Legislators have demanded the state government to set up a high level economic expert committee that will propose a concrete strategy for the state to emerge from the losses suffered during lockdown after proper assessment so that economy of the state could be saved.

Singh has written a letter to CM Jai Ram Thakur offering some suggestions by focusing on many points. He has mentioned that as the main opposition party, it is Congress’s moral duty to put problems faced by people in front of ruling government. The state government should seriously consider our suggestions and should start working on it by making a broad action plan.

He has mentioned in the letter that all commercial, agricultural, horticultural, industrial activities and essential services like education and healthcare have been badly affected since lockdown was imposed.

Highlighting various problems, Congress has demanded a special financial package for farmers and orchardists of the state as they have suffered huge losses not only because of coronavirus but also due to heavy rainfall and hailstorms. Apart from this, he has written that state government should purchase apples from HPMC and HIMFED and should make arrangements for its marketing. The state government should also provide carton boxes, trays and other essential items for apple packaging. He has also demanded the state government to pay minimum support price to vegetable growers. Problems could arise as remote areas do not have proper network, many students do not have smart phones which can affect online education.

He has mentioned that state government should pay salaries of lockdown period to teachers and staff members of private schools as government had directed them to not to charge school fees. He also asked to ensure adequate testing kits, masks, sanitizers, PPE and basic medicines.

He has also demanded to provide unemployment allowance for workers.

He has also suggested the state government to demand special financial package for the state to cover losses suffered due to lockdown.

He said that proper arrangements should be made to bring back people who are stranded within and outside the state after medical examination.