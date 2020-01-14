Construction hanging fire, Kharar flyover now a subject of viral memes

chandigarh

The controversial Chandigarh-Kharar flyover has attainted a dubious distinction as the commuters crossing the under-construction flyover stretch have started venting out their anger over delays by making memes, which have been going viral on social media.

A meme is an idea, behaviour or style, in the form of an image, video or a piece of text, typically humorous in nature, that is copied and spread rapidly by Internet users.

One of the viral memes on Kharar flyover depicts a picture of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui from his famous Netflix web series Sacred Games, and reads: “Sab marjayenge, sirf Kharar flyover ka kaam chalu rahega (Everyone will die but the work on the Kharar flyover will continue forever).”

In another meme, actor Ajit Khan, popularly known for his villainous characters, is seen asking the following question with his iconic prefix, “Mona darling, yeh Kharar flyover ka kaam kab khatam hoga? (Mona darling, when will the work on the Kharar flyover be completed?)”

Actor Amrish Puri from the film Mr India can be seen in another meme saying: “Kharar flyover zaroor banega…Mugambo khush hua (Kharar flyover will definitely be a reality. Mugambo is happy now.)”

Ever since the flyover work began, it has been a bone of contention and a cause of concern for the locals and commuters, owing to the dilapidated road conditions and traffic gridlocks.

A popular meme known as ‘Types of headaches’, that depicts three human heads with certain parts of the brain highlighted in red, also features the Kharar flyover as the fourth type of headache. Migraine, hypertension and stress, each highlighted with red on certain parts of the three human heads, are followed by ‘going anywhere through Kharar’, where the head is all red.

A commuter, Manish Singh, who was travelling to Himachal Pradesh via the Kharar flyover on Thursday said, “The memes are going viral on social media. I hope they will have an impact on the completion of the flyover.”

MULTIPLE DEADLINES MISSED

Multiple delays have hit the ₹369-crore flyover project that had started in November 2015. Already, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has missed three deadlines. The first deadline was December 2018, the second was set in March 2020, and the third was June 2020. Now, a fresh deadline has been set for July 2020.

In the past, the NHAI has blamed the district administration for its failure to divert traffic under the upcoming Chandigarh-Kharar flyover and delay in the acquisition of the land, which they say has been holding up the construction work.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the firm constructing the flyover, had earlier said that delays had caused the company losses of ₹1 crore a month. In May it had also threatened to pull out by June this year as the land acquisition process was not completed.

The NHAI said that 65% of the work has been completed on the flyover to date. The National Highway-21 connects Chandigarh with parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

No official of NHAI was available for the comments.