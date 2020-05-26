e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Consumer forum directs store to pay Chandigarh man ₹9,000 for selling defunct mobile phone

Consumer forum directs store to pay Chandigarh man ₹9,000 for selling defunct mobile phone

Alleging the acts amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the man filed the complaint.

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The consumer forum directed the opposition parties to refund ₹5,800, the price of the mobile phone, along with ₹2,100 as compensation for mental agony and physical harassment and ₹1,100 litigation costs.
The consumer forum directed the opposition parties to refund ₹5,800, the price of the mobile phone, along with ₹2,100 as compensation for mental agony and physical harassment and ₹1,100 litigation costs.
         

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed a mobile store and two others to pay ₹9,000 to a city resident for selling him a defunct mobile phone.

Ravi Inder Pal Singh of Sector 22-C, Chandigarh, filed a case against Micromax Informatics Limited, corporate office, Gurugram, and two other stores in Chandigarh.

Ravi alleged that he bought a Micromax C1 Canvas mobile phone in June 2018 for ₹5,800 from Anmol Watches & Electronics (P) Ltd, Sector 22-B. It came with a one-year warranty period, but after a few months, the phone became inoperative.

He said as instructed by the storekeeper, he gave it to the authorised dealers M/s Luxmi Communications, Sector 35, Chandigarh, for repairs.

After a month, the phone was handed over to him with “assurance that all the defects in the mobile phone have been rectified”, but within a few days, it again became defunct.

Ravi said in his complaint that he had to bear the expenses of the faulty parts. Alleging the acts amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Ravi filed the complaint.

As no one appeared from the side of the opposition parties, the case proceeded against ex parte. The consumer forum directed the opposition parties to refund ₹5,800, the price of the mobile phone, along with ₹2,100 as compensation for mental agony and physical harassment and ₹1,100 litigation costs.

The defaulting parties have been asked to comply with the order within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.

