Contempt petition against Ludhiana Improvement Trust for not giving flat possession

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:01 IST

An 80-year-old Prem Nagar resident has moved a contempt petition in the district consumer disputes redressal forum after the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) failed to comply with the orders of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in a matter even after four-and-a-half years.

The petition, filed last week, was taken up by the forum on Monday and the next date of hearing is November 15.

In the petition, the complainant, Sham Singh, said even after paying around ₹20 lakh as per the LIT schedule, he was yet to get the possession of a plot that he was allotted in 1983 under the trust’s 256 Acres Scheme in Rishi Balmik Nagar here.

Singh said he had also moved an application with the LIT on September 12, 2019, for transferring the plot through registered sales deed but the trust flatly refused in its reply on September 25.

From forum to commission and back

It was on September 2, 2009, when the district consumer disputes redressal forum had decided Singh’s petition in his favour, while directing the LIT to execute the registry of the plot in his favour.

The LIT had then filed a revision petition in the Punjab State Consumer Redressal Commission, which also reaffirmed the forum’s order on November 30, 2010.

The trust then challenged the same in the national commission, which had observed, “... the interest of justice would be subserved if the petitioner trust is directed to deliver the possession of the plot in the terms of impugned order on complainant’s paying to the trust consideration for the plot at the rate at which the sale deeds were executed by the trust in the year 2006.”

“The sale consideration to be computed in terms of the order and thereafter the possession of the plot shall be delivered to the complainant within four weeks from the date of the receipt of the said amount from the complainant,” the commission ordered on May 20, 2015.

BLURB: In May 2015, the national consumer commission had told the trust to give possession of a plot to Prem Nagar man within four weeks

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:01 IST