Home / Chandigarh / Contractual nurses, class-IV employees stage protest at Ludhiana civil hospital

Contractual nurses, class-IV employees stage protest at Ludhiana civil hospital

Demanding hike in salaries and job confirmation, the contractual nursing staff and class-IV employees deployed at Covid-19 duty at the civil hospital staged a dharna on Friday

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Demanding hike in salaries and job confirmation, the contractual nursing staff and class-IV employees, who are deployed at Covid-19 duty at the civil hospital, staged a dharna in the hospital on Friday.

The protesting employees complained that they have been working on very less wages for many years. Also, during this challenging time, they are made to work overtime on meagre salaries, they alleged.

“We have been forced to protest. Many of us are risking our lives and doing our duty for a mere salary of Rs 6,500. While, the class-IV employees are working in the same unit for a salary of Rs 4,500,” said a protesting nurse.

The protesters said, government should give them permanent jobs and all the employees should also be covered under the state’s insurance policy.

“We are working overtime on meagre salaries, but no effort has been made by the government to put us on permanent roll,” she added.

