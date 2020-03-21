Five coronavirus cases in Chandigarh: Administration bans gatherings of more than 50 people

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:51 IST

After four more positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Friday banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

Earlier, this was restricted to 100 persons. An order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been issued, banning all social/cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 50 or more people till March 31. Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

NO CLOSING OF SHOPS, CTU BUSES

Meanwhile, the administration has not issued any order to close shops. “There is no intention to close shops offering essential commodities, including chemists, grocery stores, mandis, etc,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida. “CTU buses will also continue to ply while following precautions,” he added.

However, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janata Curfew on March 22, all CTU buses will remain suspended then.

50% UT STAFF TO WORK FROM HOME

The administration on Friday introduced staggered working hours for its employees. Only 50% employees will be working on rotational basis.

All heads of departments have been instructed to ensure 50% of Group B, C and D employees attend office every day, and the remaining work from home. Officials and employees engaged in essential and emergency services, and those directly involved in taking measures to control spread of Covid-19 are not covered under this order.

The working hours for all employees who attend office on a particular day will be staggered.

The officials working from home will have to attend office, if called for any exigency of work.

PRICES OF MASKS, SANITISERS FIXED

After the adviser met representatives of the chemist association, it was decided to fix the price of basic masks at ₹10. Besides, sanitisers will also be sold on fixed MRP or below. The administration clarified that sufficient stocks were available and there was no need to panic. Residents have been urged to buy only five masks per person.

FOOD FOR DAILY WAGERS

For daily wagers who lost income due to coronavirus and need food, the UT administration will distribute packed cooked food through Red Cross/ Annapurna vans at subsidised rates. This is being done since bhandaras/ langars are closed. Private patrons can contact the deputy commissioner to augment the administration’s efforts.

FIVE FLIGHTS CANCELLED

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, five flights scheduled for March 21 from the Chandigarh International Airport have been cancelled due to low occupancy. Indigo Airlines has cancelled its Mumbai (264) flight, while Go Air as cancelled its Delhi (104), Mumbai (382), Mumbai (2507) and Delhi (138) flights. Indigo has earlier cancelled its Dubai flight till March 30.

TEACHERS TO WORK FROM HOME IN CHANDIGARH

Teachers of UT government schools and colleges have been allowed to work from home and ministerial staff asked to report on duty on rotational basis by the director, school education, Chandigarh, on Friday. The order released by the education department read that teaching staff have been allowed to work from home but will have to remain in touch with students and schools over phone or social media up to March 31. They will be completing report cards and evaluation work for non-CBSE examinations from home.

PAID ISOLATION IN HOTELS

The Mohali administration has set up paid quarantine facilities at Hotel Majestic in Phase 9 and Hotel Cama in Phase 3A in Mohali; Hotel Almeda and Velvet Clarke in Zirakpur; and Hotel Arista in Sunny Enclave and Hotel Royal on Landran road in Kharar. Residents can avail of the facility against a payment of up to ₹3,000 a day. Police and enforcement teams will maintain strict vigil at these hotels and the health parameters of the quarantined people will be monitored by the civil surgeon and the district nodal officer.

WOMAN WHO FLED FROM PGI TRACED, TESTS NEGATIVE

A 26-year-old woman who was booked after she went missing from PGIMER on Thursday night has been traced. She has tested negative for coronavirus. Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the woman, a resident of Sector 68, who returned from the UK with suspected coronavirus symptoms, was admitted to the PGIMER but fled from the emergency wing, endangering lives of other people and violating quarantine guidelines. Therefore, an FIR was lodged against her.

CHANDIGARH RLA SUSPENDS DRIVING TESTS

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Friday suspended driving tests. However, it will continue to provide other services. “We advise the public to approach the RLA office only for urgent work. The last date for the registration of BS-IV vehicles is March 31,” said Virat, registering and licensing authority.

HOME DELIVERIES ONLY, MOHALI RESTAURANTS TOLD

Restaurants in Mohali will only make home deliveries and discontinue dine-in facilities, the district administration has ordered. Hotels will remain open but banquet halls and marriage palaces will be closed, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said. A gathering of more than 20 persons will not be allowed at social/religious functions. All officers will leave station only with the DC’s permission.

SECTOR 17 MARKET CLOSED ON SUNDAY, SEC 22 TILL MONDAY

Shastri Market in Sector 22 will be closed till Monday and Sector 17 on Sunday. “A large number of people visit the market every day. We have decided to temporarily shut down to contain the virus threat,” said market general secretary Anil Kumar. Meanwhile, Sector 17 traders have decided to remain closed on Sunday.

CHURCHES SUSPEND PRAYER SERVICES

All tricity churches have suspended their ongoing Lent prayer meetings and Sunday services.

Rev Ignatius Mascarenhas, Bishop of Simla-Chandigarh Diocese, announced cancellation of all church gatherings for the Way of the Cross ritual till further notice. Parkash Masih, secretary, Christ Church, Sector 18, said they had also decided to suspend Sunday services on March 22 and 29.

REVENUE DEPT CLOSED IN MOHALI

The revenue bar association, Mohali, has decided to suspend work in the revenue department (tehsil office) at the district administrative complex in the city till March 25.