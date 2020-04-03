Coronavirus in Chandigarh: Doctors log online to check up on chronically ill patients needing care

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 01:05 IST

They too are suffering from life-threatening diseases, but people with cancer and heart and kidney disorders have been unable to connect easily with the tricity lockdown restricting movement and hospitals focusing solely on combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Many doctors, most of them in private hospitals, are doing their best to offer online consultations or relying on WhatsApp to check up on follow-up cases.

The curfew imposed by the UT administration from March 24 was relaxed later, allowing one member of a family to walk to shops close by to buy groceries, vegetables and medicines. For chronically ill patients, however, no such window other than emergency cases was given to visit a doctor or hospital.

“I have multiple health issues, with heart, knee and neurological problems. Some of my tests for heart ailments are pending and I was due for a hospital visit, but it has been put off because of the curfew. Some doctors like my cardiologist are kind enough to offer advice on the phone, but others aren’t,” says Madhukar Verma, a Panchkula resident.

REGULAR MEDICAL ATTENTION NECESSARY

“Stopping the spread of the Covid-19 is top priority, but patients who are already sick and need medical attention on a regular basis have to consult doctors even though they do not have to be admitted in emergency. A large number of such patients were visiting hospitals before the curfew was imposed. The government has to work out a way for them too,” said Dr Ramneek Singh Bedi, director, Bedi Hospital and advisor, World Medical Association.

Many patients had problems reaching hospitals even though they required treatment urgently. One-on-one consultation was necessary for them with doctors, who then decided if immediate treatment was required. “For instance, if a patient has been unable to pass urine, then a doctor has to decide whether emergency treatment is required or not,” said Sandeepan Beri, general manager, Indus Hospitals. “For this, a patient’s medical checkup is necessary. But many of them are not able to reach hospitals because of curfew restrictions,” said Beri.

When asked to comment on the matter, Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, said, “Our doctors have been told to go for medical consultation and advice to patients through video calls in non- serious cases during curfew. List of doctors and timing is being finalised.”

Bedi, however, insists on physical examinations as “only preliminary advice can be given on phone, but doctors can miss many symptoms.”

TELE-MEDICINE, ONLINE CHECKUP AND VIDEO CONSULTATIONS

Doctors in the meantime were doing everything possible to stay connected with patients through telephone and online mediums.

“I am in touch on phone with follow-up patients and others and giving them advice. Our emergency services are open round the clock,” said Dr Rohit Parti, cardiologist, Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21, Panchkula.

Many medicos were relying on WhatsApp to assess the condition of patients. Dr Pradeep Aggarwal, director, orthopedics and joint replacement, Paras Hospitals, Panchkula, said, “Patients can call and share their reports, and older prescriptions on WhatsApp. They are free to call me at a time of their choosing.”

Ivy Hospital, Mohali, and Ojas Hospital, Panchkula, were also offering tele-OPD facilities. “We are available online for consultation and only calling patients to hospital in case investigations were absolutely necessary,” said a Fortis spokesperson.

“Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis and obstetric services cannot be stopped and, therefore, are continuing as before. The number of emergency cases such as surgeries, angioplasties, trauma cases, etc has gone up as many hospitals are shut,” he added.

A new start-up, Ayu Health, is offering video consultation with its doctors across all medical specialties in the tricity. “Patients can talk to their doctors through a video link without stepping out of their homes,” said, Arjit Gupta, co-founder at Ayu Health.

Max Hospital has also started video-consultations with doctors with appointments and payments made online.