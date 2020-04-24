Coronavirus outbreak: At 51%, Chandigarh’s recovery rate is more than double the national average

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:28 IST

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Chandigarh at 51% is more than double the national average of 21%, and also highest among Mohali and Panchkula in the tricity area.

Out of the total 27 cases reported in Chandigarh, 14 patients have recovered, while there has been no fatality. In Mohali, 14 of the 63 patients have been discharged (22%). Panchkula has reported recovery of three of the 18 positive patients, a recovery rate of 16%. Among the three cities, only Panchkula has a recovery figure lower than the national average.

However, tricity’s overall recovery rate is 28%, with 31 cured patients, 7% more than the country average.

Nearly 30 lakh people reside in the three cities.

As per www.covid19india.org, which maintains the national Covid-19 data, till Thursday evening, a total of 21,774 cases had been confirmed, of which 4,595 have recovered (21%). There have been 691 deaths nationwide, among them two in the tricity – both in Mohali.

Chandigarh reported its first case on March 18. Till April 1, Chandigarh had 16 cases, Mohali 10 and Panchkula only two, a tricity count of 28. Thereon, there was a sudden spike in cases, especially in Mohali and Panchkula, and the number has since swollen to 108.

A total of 1,104 people have been tested in Mohali, while the number is 1,236 in Panchkula. Chandigarh has the lowest number of tests at 599.

Both Mohali and Chandigarh have been under curfew since March 23, while Panchkula is under lockdown. Public transport is shut and essential items are either being delivered door-to-door or through neighbourhood shops.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said the patients in the tricity were mostly young. “This is one of the reasons that they are recovering at a better rate than the national average. As per our assessment, more patients will recover soon. Also, comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes are not common among the tricity patients,” he added.

The premier medical institute has been designated as the Covid-19 Centre of Chandigarh. It currently has 13 coronavirus patients from Chandigarh and seven from other states.

“The level of awareness in the tricity is better. Residents are adhering to the advisories. Social distancing norms have also been largely followed, which has helped contain the outbreak here,” said Dr JS Thakur, chairman, Covid-19 Prevention and IEC Committee at PGIMER.