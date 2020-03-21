e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: No meetings at PU, urgent work on via calls, emails

chandigarh Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:45 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As the number of cases of coronavirus increases in Chandigarh, the Panjab University has suspended all meetings for the time being.

The varsity has already directed the teachers not to visit the campus till March 31. All face-to-face meetings have been postponed and work is being done through phone calls and emails instead.

Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “Keeping in view the prevailing situation, we have decided not to convene any meetings at the university. However, officials are in touch through phone calls and emails so that work does not suffer.”

The university has also allowed its non-teaching staff to work in shifts and has directed its employees not to leave station without prior permission. The university has also directed its departments to display the contact numbers on which the enquiries of that department will be entertained.

The examination branch has already prepared a list of contact numbers for enquiries by visitors. The branch has also come up with a WhatsApp group of all its officials to minimise the effect of work suspension.

Controller of examination, professor Parvinder Singh, said, “We have provided the list of all contact numbers of the officials and displayed the list at the single window entry as well as at the administration block of the university so that students visiting for queries can make use of them.”

On speculations of fee increased, he said: “Whatever the status of fee is on Friday, it will be the same on April 1. It will not be increased during these days.”

As for students and research scholars who have left the university, teachers, who are also on leave, are guiding their students through mails and WhatsApp messages.

Panjab University senator Rajat Sandhir said, “We are in touch with our students. As many research scholars have left the university, we are guiding them through emails and WhatsApp.”

