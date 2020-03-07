Coronavirus: Patient observation ward unguarded, PGIMER Chandigarh initiates action

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:05 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has initiated action against officials concerned for leaving the communicable disease ward unguarded on Friday afternoon.

The suspected coronavirus patients are put under observation at the ward that is situated on the third floor of the Nehru Hospital and has witnessed around 11 admissions since the outbreak of the virus in China. However, there has been no confirmed case.

Presently, a 25-year-old man from Sector 32 is under observation at the ward as he is suffering from the initial symptoms of the virus after having returned from Italy.

Officials said three guards in three shifts are posted outside the ward and CCTV footage was being thoroughly checked for any negligence.

“The security guards have been sensitised about their duties and are being provided all facilities. Action will be taken on the basis of prima facie evidence from the CCTV footage,” said PC Sharma, chief security officer of the institute.

Another senior official from the security office of the institute said that the supervisers concerned and on-duty guard will be called for an explanation.

MORE SPACE FOR SCREENING

Also, considering that the number of cases being reported to the institute may increase, screening areas are being established at the new outpatient department (OPD) building and Advanced Paediatric Centre of the institute.

The PGIMER administration has also decided to create a POTA cabin near OPD for screening purposes and as an interim arrangement, the room at the entrance of OPD will be used for it. A similar facility will also be created at the APC building, officials said.