Coronavirus stole this 2-yr-old’s birthday party, doctors came to the rescue

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:32 IST

A toddler, who has contracted the coronavirus disease, marked his second birthday in a hospital in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar as doctors and staff made it special for him.

The two-year-old is being treated for Covid-19 after he contracted the disease from his grandfather, the first patient to die on March 18 because of the infection in Punjab.

The 70-year-old man has emerged as the state’s ‘super-spreader’ after 27 of his direct contacts tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

They include 14 of his family members, including his two-year-old grandson, who are being treated at Civil Hospital in SBS Nagar.

Dr Harwinder Singh, senior medical officer of the civil hospital, said para-medical staff came to know while counselling patients on Saturday morning from the boy’s mother, who is also under treatment, that it was her son’s birthday.

“They shared the news on our WhatsApp group then we decided to celebrate and arrange a gift for the kid. Due to the lockdown, we didn’t get a cake but we arranged chocolate while staff members brought a baby suit for the kid,” Harwinder Singh said.

Health officials said it was a very emotional moment for the family, especially the boy’s mother when they gave him the surprise gifts in the isolation ward.

They said as the family is undergoing a traumatic experience after the death of the 70-year-old and have been diagnosed with Covid-19 themselves, the hospital staff decided to organise a simple birthday celebration to boost their morale.

They said it was also part of counselling to boost the motivation and bring positivity among the patients.