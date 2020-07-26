e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Court allows CBI to take voice sample of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

Court allows CBI to take voice sample of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

A call made by co-accused Bhagwan Singh to the SHO to intimate about acceptance of bribe money from the complainant was an “an important evidence” in the case, says CBI 

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:49 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Stating that suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in Rs 5 lakh graft case, was ‘not co-operating in the investigation’, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) moved an application seeking permission to take her voice sample, which was allowed by the special CBI court on Sunday.

On June 29, the CBI had registered an FIR against Kaur, former SHO of Manimajra police post, and middleman Bhagwan Singh on the complaint of Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh. It was alleged that Bhagwan Singh had asked for Rs 5 lakh bribe from Gurdeep, on behalf of Kaur, for not lodging an FIR.

Kaur had surrendered herself in the CBI court on July 25, which sent her to four-day police custody at CBI.

Inspector SS Rathore mentioned in the application that Bhagwan Singh had called accused Jaswinder Kaur to intimate about acceptance of bribe money from the complainant. That call was recorded and was “an important evidence” in the case, the inspector said.

Public prosecutor for CBI, KP Singh, stated that further investigation “very much depends upon the specimen voice sample of accused Jaswinder Kaur”. Kaur was asked but she refused to give consent without consulting her advocate Terminder Singh, who said that she will only give a sample if the court passed an order.

The court directed Kaur to give her voice sample in the presence of an independent witness. Jaswinder Kaur gave in writing that “she has no objection to giving specimen voice samples to the CBI. However, I deny the transcript.” Following this, Sushil Kumar Garg, special CBI judge, allowed the application.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In