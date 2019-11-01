Cousin, his friend booked for raping minor girl in Amritsar

chandigarh

A man and his friend have been booked for allegedly raping his minor cousin sister at Beas here, police said on Friday.

The duo accused, whose identity is being withheld for protecting the identity of the victim, have been booked under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2018.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim, a Class 9 student. “I had visited my aunt’s (father’s sister) house in Rayya in August. During my stay there, my aunt’s son had recorded a nude video while i was taking bath. The accused started blackmailing me and threatened to upload the video on internet and forced me to meet him in a hotel,” she said in her complaint.

“The accused took me to a hotel in Beas on August 30, September 14 and October 9. He along with his fried of Saidoke village raped me there. On October 31, when my father took me back to home, I told him everything. After this, we lodged a complaint against the accused.”

Sub-inspector (SI) Simarjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “Duo accused are adults and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

