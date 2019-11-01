e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Cousin, his friend booked for raping minor girl in Amritsar

The case was registered on the complaint of victim, a Class 9 student

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A man and his friend have been booked for allegedly raping his minor cousin sister at Beas here, police said on Friday.

The duo accused, whose identity is being withheld for protecting the identity of the victim, have been booked under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2018.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim, a Class 9 student. “I had visited my aunt’s (father’s sister) house in Rayya in August. During my stay there, my aunt’s son had recorded a nude video while i was taking bath. The accused started blackmailing me and threatened to upload the video on internet and forced me to meet him in a hotel,” she said in her complaint.

“The accused took me to a hotel in Beas on August 30, September 14 and October 9. He along with his fried of Saidoke village raped me there. On October 31, when my father took me back to home, I told him everything. After this, we lodged a complaint against the accused.”

Sub-inspector (SI) Simarjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “Duo accused are adults and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

tags
top news
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News