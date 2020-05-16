e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19: 17-year-old blood cancer patient among two dead in Haryana

Covid-19: 17-year-old blood cancer patient among two dead in Haryana

While there have been five Covid-related deaths in Faridabad, three in Panipat and two in Ambala, one each has been reported from Sonepat, Karnal and Rohtak

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 01:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana recorded two deaths due to coronavirus – one in Faridabad and another in Sonepat – since Thursday evening, which took the state’s toll to 13 on Friday.

Senior doctors at Faridabad health department said that 17-year-old girl, who died on Friday, was suffering from blood cancer and also found infected with Covid-19.

On Thursday evening, a 75-year-old asthmatic woman from Sonepat’s Tharu village who had died on the way to civil hospital was tested positive for the virus, said officials.

It may be recalled that while there have been five Covid-related deaths in Faridabad, three in Panipat and two in Ambala, one each has been reported from Sonepat, Karnal and Rohtak.

Meanwhile, though the state bulletin did not mention it, a truck driver and its cleaner who were on their way back from Kashmir were also found positive and have been put in isolation at Ambala after the Kashmir administration informed their Ambala counterparts.

36 NEW CASES EMERGE

Haryana saw 36 new cases on Friday, including 12 from Sonepat. Most of these cases were contacts of vegetable sellers. A staff nurse of BPS medical college at Khanpur Kalan and a local, who is working at a Delhi hospital, were among the new cases in Sonepat.

Likewise, nine cases each were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad, two each from Kaithal and Panchkula and one each from Nuh and Rohtak.

MAN, DAUGHTER FOUND INFECTED IN KAITHAL

A 30-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter have tested positive for coronavirus in Kaithal.

IGP Hardeep Doon said the infected persons belonged to Dhand village and they had returned from Delhi on May 10. He said they had reported at the civil hospital in Kurukshetra and their test results came out positive on Friday. IGP Doon said they have been admitted to the Covid-19 hospital in Shahbad and their family members have been quarantined.

25 MORE DISCHARGED, RECOVERY RATE 54%

On Friday, 25 more patients were discharged after their treatment, taking the state’s recovery rate further up to 54.33%. While 13 patients were cured in Faridabad, five each in Gurugram and Faridabad and one each in Ambala and Panchkula were discharged. Total 464 patients have so far been discharged in Haryana, which now has 377 active cases.

