Covid-19: Door-to-door drive to collect samples starts in Amritsar

To start with, a mobile van of the municipal corporation (MC) started collecting samples in the city’s two containment and as many micro- containment zones

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The health department and the administration on Monday started door-to-door collection of samples for Covid-19 testing in the Amritsar district with a view to putting in place more effective prevention measures.

To start with, a mobile van of the municipal corporation (MC) started collecting samples in the city’s two containment and as many micro- containment zones. Thereafter, more such vans may be pressed into service in other areas, health officials said.

“The residents of containment zones were reluctant to visit the nearby sample collection centres thinking that they might get infected if they came in contact with others. Due to this, the health department was unable to achieve the target of random sample collection in the city’s two containment zones. Two teams of doctors will be sent in the van at one time,” said assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said, “This is the first initiative in Punjab to launch a door-to-door sample collection facility. The van has been designed specially to avoid direct contact of health officials with the public. The van has adequate space for storing the samples. If the plan remains successful, the health department will use more such vans.”

