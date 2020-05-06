e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University

Even though the varsity had prepared for the inspections at different colleges, not a single visit has been possible ever since the lockdown started

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

With work hit at Panjab University, Chandigarh, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the process of granting affiliation to various colleges is in limbo this year.

Panjab University (PU) has more than 190 affiliated colleges and over 100 colleges are granted temporary affiliation every year. Usually, the inspection committees of the university make visits to these colleges in April and May, following which reports are submitted to the PU syndicate.

Even though the varsity had prepared for the inspections at different colleges, not a single visit has been possible ever since the lockdown started.

PU’s former vice-chancellor ( V-C) Arun Kumar Grover said, “At this moment, the university authorities cannot afford to take any step that is not in the best interest of the students. They have an option to continue with the affiliations they had granted last year because a lot of students’ time has already been wasted due to the lockdown.”

One of the syndicate members, professor Navdeep Goyal, said, “I think the university should extend the affiliations for one more year after it reopens,” adding, “Even if the temporary affiliations are continued, the impact of the lockdown is going to be more on the plans of the colleges to open new courses. “

He further said that once the university reopens, the authorities can create a template that can be filled in by colleges before opening a new course. “Based on the information provided by colleges through the template, the PU syndicate can take a final decision,” he added.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “Since the lockdown has disrupted the inspection process, it is advisable that colleges having affiliation in previous session are allowed to proceed further for new admissions in the upcoming session.”

“The colleges which want to run new courses may apply online and send details to the university, following which they may be accorded provisional affiliation subject to the validation of documents submitted to the university,” he said.

Dean college development council (DCDC), PU, Sanjay Kaushik, said, “We had made all the preparations for granting affiliations to colleges before the lockdown began. Now, once the university reopens, we will take a call with the due permission of the competitive authority.”

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news