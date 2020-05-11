Covid-19: One death, 39 fresh cases in Punjab, tally now 1,932

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:17 IST

A 91-year-old Jalandhar resident found infected with the coronavirus died at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, while 39 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, taking the state’s infection tally to 1,932.

The state so far has witnessed 32 Covid-19 deaths.

The nonagenarian, Darshan Singh, a resident of Kaboolpur village, was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar with renal problem and was referred to the CMCH later. His was reported sixth death due to the coronavirus in the district.



14 FOUND INFECTED IN JALANDHAR

Fourteen fresh cases were reported in Jalandhar district which so far has 188 positive cases. Of the 14 patients, 12 Qazi Mohalla residents, including three children are close contacts of a 30-year-old man who died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Two more youths, aged 17 and 15, also tested positive.

A 29-year-old man of Hoshiarpur district’s Tote village, who had returned from Delhi, tested positive. Also, a resident of Mehrampur village near SBS Nagar district’s Banga town was detected to have been infected.



AMRITSAR GETS 10 MORE CASES

In Amritsar district, the samples of 10 more persons, including five labourers, came positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Now, the total tally of the district has reached 296.

The labourers were living in a rented accommodation in the city, health department officials said.

Also, a 40-year-old man was tested positive in Tarn Taran district on Monday. With this, the tally of total cases in the district has reached 162.



9 CASES SURFACE IN FATEHGARH SAHIB

Nine persons, including a Punjab Police constable, were tested positive for the coronavirus in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday, with the district tally rising to 57.

Civil surgeon Dr NK Aggarwal said the constable, a Patiala resident, is posted at the district excise department. Four cases were reported from Behrampur village, three from Khamano and one from Kotla village of the district.

Contact tracing has been initiated, he added.



TWO CASES IN MOGA, ONE IN FARIDKOT

Two persons, who had come in contact of infected Hazur Sahib pilgrims, tested positive for the disease in Moga, taking the district’s count to 58.

One of the patients is a resident of Baghapurana sub-division. He has been isolated in a government hospital there while the second patient is resident of Daulewala and was admitted to the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital.

Also, a 60-year-old Faridkot resident was tested positive in Ludhiana.

The district presently has 42 active cases.

“The fresh swab samples of 26 suspected persons, who had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib, were sent for test after results of their previous samples were reported inconclusive,” civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said.

(Inputs from Faridkot and Moga)