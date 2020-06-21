e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 patients from outside Panchkula keep authorities on toes, furnish wrong addresses

Covid-19 patients from outside Panchkula keep authorities on toes, furnish wrong addresses

Many patients have provided addresses of either their relatives or of commercial properties owned by their families

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:58 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Health workers in PPE in Panchkula, Haryana.
Health workers in PPE in Panchkula, Haryana.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

The lengths to which people will go to for their own convenience to create problems for health authorities became evident recently when some people coming into Panchkula for Covid-19 tests deliberately furnished wrong addresses.

The reason probably is avoiding detection to skip mandatory quarantining.

Eleven persons tested positive in Panchkula on Sunday, of whom only seven were from the district. A 60-year-old couple had given a Sector 5 address but was later found to be living in Baltana when traced through mobile phone numbers.

Similarly, three others, whose positive test reports came in on Saturday, included two from Lucknow and one from Delhi. They had given local addresses of their relatives but were later found to be living elsewhere.

Seven members of a Delhi family who tested positive recently had come to Panchkula only to get tests done this week and were putting up at a Zirakpur hotel. The businessman had provided the address of a factory in Panchkula’s industrial area, which he had reportedly rented out and had later shut down. He is at present staying with his family in Delhi.

Another family, including a couple and two children from Delhi, who tested positive, were found to be residents of Delhi. They had given the address of relatives in Sector 27 to health authorities.

A man visiting the town from Gujarat also tested positive.

“We found the addresses were wrong only after the positive test reports came in,” added a senior health official.

“People from outstation are coming to Panchkula to get their tests done. They are providing wrong addresses. Verification is taking a lot of manpower and time,” said Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon Panchkula.

