Covid-19 test at Chandigarh’s private labs capped at Rs 2,000

The prescribed cost would include the cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in UT.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Currently, the only private lab in the city that has authorisation for conducting the test, SRL Laboratory, charges Rs 4,500 per patient.
The UT administration on Monday put of cap of at Rs 2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city. Currently, the only private lab in the city that has authorisation for conducting the test, SRL Laboratory, charges Rs 4,500 per patient.

The UT officials, led by adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, met the representatives of SRL Laboratory on Monday, as per the directions of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“After taking into account the cost of kits and consumables and on the basis of procedure in other states, UT administration, in exercise of the powers bestowed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, directed that no private laboratory should charge more than Rs 2,000 for Covid-19 test, inclusive of GST/taxes, if any,” said a UT official privy to the development.

The prescribed cost would include the cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in UT, the official added.

For conducting the test, the lab requires three documents from a person requesting Covid test -- prescription for Covid-19 test from a qualified physician, government photo-id and duly filled specimen referral form.

