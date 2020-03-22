e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 threat: Lockdown in Chandigarh till March 31

Covid-19 threat: Lockdown in Chandigarh till March 31

chandigarh Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Starting now, all non-essential establishments including offices, schools, colleges, factories and other business set-ups will remain closed. 
Chandigarh is going into lockdown till March 31, the UT administration announced on Sunday.

Starting now, all non-essential establishments including offices, schools, colleges, factories and other business set-ups will remain closed.

Public transport too will remain suspended.

However, essential services including vegetable and ration shops and pharmacies will remain open.

Detailed orders in this regard will be shared shortly, said a UT official.

The administration has advised people to stay indoors unless there’s an emergency, not believe in rumors and follow safety advisories being communicated from time to time.

