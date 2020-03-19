Covid-19 +ve man’s death in Punjab: Banga village sealed; 17 residents quarantined

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:33 IST

The village of the 70-year-old man, whose sample was found positive of coronavirus, was sealed on Thursday after his death at the Banga civil hospital a day before.

The septuagenarian had visited Germany and Italy recently and is the first Covid-19 positive patient to die in Punjab.

The district administration and the health authorities quarantined 17 residents of Pathlawa village that has a population of 3,000. A special medical camp was held in the village for emergency services.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani said they have implemented the containment plan for coronavirus in the village. The roads have been sealed and no one was being allowed to leave or enter the village, except the service providers.

“We have directed officials to ensure round-the-clock water and electricity supply to the village, besides food arrangements. Teams of doctors will visit all houses for check-up of every resident. If anyone is found to be symptomatic, they will quarantined immediately,” the DC said.

The district administration was planning surveillance of three adjacent villages — Chikka, Gujjarpur and Paddi Mattwali. An associate aide of deceased belongs to Chikka village, it was learnt.

After the news of the death spread, residents preferred to stay indoors with the village streets wearing a deserted look.

Village panchayat representatives said they have asked all the residents to follow government instructions and stay in their homes till further directions.

The victim 70-year-old, a ragi (who sings religious hymns) at the village, landed at the New Delhi airport on March 7 and reached his village the same day. He was under home quarantine. The villagers said the man, who had diabetes and hypertension, walso visited Anandpur Sahib to attend the Holla Mohalla function.