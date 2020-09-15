e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid patient dies by suicide in Faridkot hospital

Covid patient dies by suicide in Faridkot hospital

Admitted on September 12 with breathing problems, he tested positive on Monday. His family’s consent was being sought to put him on ventilator, officials said

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
         

A 38-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Mudki in Ferozepur district died after jumping from a window on the second floor of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot on Tuesday morning.

Admitted on September 12 with breathing problems, he tested positive on Monday, officials said.

“At around 4 am on Tuesday, (the patient’s) condition deteriorated after he complained of breathing problems. As doctors contacted his family members for their consent to put him on ventilator, the patient jumped from the second floor of the hospital and died on the spot. We have initiated proceedings under section 174 of CrPC,” said Satwinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police.

The patient’s family, however, alleged he died because of negligence of the medical staff and that the suicide theory was a cover-up attempt. “My husband was fine last night when I met him, later hospital authorities informed us that he tested positive for Covid-19,” said his wife.

