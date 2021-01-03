Covid vaccine dry run: Chandigarh health dept to suggest staggered timings

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:43 IST

The UT health authorities will suggest providing staggered timings to the beneficiaries during the actual Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The observation was made during the dry run conducted at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 and civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra.

“The trial process went smoothly, but we found that the beneficiaries could be provided with time slots with around 1 to 2 hours difference so that they don’t have to wait for too long. The whole activity can take upto 5 to 6 hours if all of them come at the same time. Centre will be apprised about this,” said a senior UT official, who was part of the activity.

UT authorities said the arrangements were made as per protocols and the dry run was conducted to anticipate issues, bottlenecks, challenges with regards to the vaccination drive.

An official spokesperson said that the health department had ensured that all members of the vaccination teams were sensitised, trained and provided with logistics.

“The time slot was 10am to 12pm for 25 beneficiaries at each site. The beneficiaries reached in time, were verified to make an entry on the CoWIN app, mock vaccination was administered, validation of completed vaccination was done on CoWIN, confirmation messages were successfully generated and received by facility in-charge; beneficiaries were made to wait under observation for 30 minutes and finally sent home after giving them a number on which he/she could contact in case of any problems,” an official statement said.

Teams from PGIMER and GMCH-32 visited the session site at GMSH-16 for observing the dry run for emulation at their facilities.