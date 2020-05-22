e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CTU buses to resume bus service between Chandigarh and Mohali

CTU buses to resume bus service between Chandigarh and Mohali

Chandigarh is yet to get consent from Panchkula for the running of CTU buses between Chandigarh and Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

After receiving approval from Punjab, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will be resuming its inter-city bus service between Chandigarh and Mohali from Friday.

“Bus service to Mohali will be resumed from Friday with additional 50 buses. The price for a seat on the non-AC CTU bus to Mohali will be ₹30,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport.

The Punjab government gave a nod to the plying of CTU buses on its existing routes within the two municipal limits of Mohali’s Zirakpur and Kharar. Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Thursday that the buses for the secretariat employees will be run by the state government and its undertaking.

Chandigarh is yet to get consent from Panchkula for the running of CTU buses between Chandigarh and Panchkula.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In