Chandigarh University feeds stray animals amid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:02 IST

Chandigarh University(CU) has launched a drive to feed stray animals amid the lockdown.

The varsity is already offering cooked meals to 2,000 needy persons in Chandigarh and Mohali.

CU volunteers reached cow shelters at Kharar and Morinda with 80 quintals of green fodder to feed the cows, buffalos and goats. They also fed stray dogs in Mohali and Chandigarh.

CU chancellor Satnam Sandhu said, “The lockdown has had a big impact on stray animals and birds as they have no means of feeding themselves. It is our duty to take care of animals which are dependent on us.”