Dalit man’s murder: Ensure time-bound probe, trial: CM to chief secy, DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:50 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to ensure time-bound investigation and trial in the case involving the death of a Dalit construction worker after he was tortured by upper-caste men in a Sangrur village.

Jagmail Singh (37) died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

In a press release, Amarinder, who is currently abroad, directed the two officials to leave no stone unturned to ensure stringent and exemplary punishment to the culprits within three months.

An official spokesperson said the CM spoke to chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta to update him about the case.

The CM urged the deceased’s family to call off their protes, saying the state government will ensure their rehabilitation. He also called upon political leaders not to politicise the issue. “It is a grave crime that would not go unpunished. No party or leader should try to take political mileage of the tragic incident,” he added.

His government, the CM asserted, was committed to the protection of Dalits and will not tolerate any atrocities against them.