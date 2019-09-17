Darshan Academy Dasuya, pupils take part in cultural event

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:39 IST

The senior wing of Darshan Academy, Dasuya, celebrated its silver jubilee.

The chief guest was Rajiv Bharti, Central Board of Secondary Education, city coordinator, and guest of honour was Pankaj Rana.

A total of 25 balloons were released to mark the beginning of the 25th year. The function commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Students presented a welcome song. The other performances included qawwali, yoga and mime. The event culminated with a group dance on Darshan Academy, Dasuya, Song.

The chief guest said there was a noticeable rise in the success graph of the school. He appreciated the efforts of the school creating generation of peacemakers.The principal thanked all the guests and parents for being a part of the celebration.

He also assured holistic development of the students. He lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:35 IST