Day after dismissal of two in bribe case, probe ordered against three more traffic cops

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:51 IST

A day after two cops were dismissed from service for soliciting a bribe, police have opened up an inquiry into three more cops based on an incident of Friday morning.

As per officials, the incident transpired before voting began at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26. A good Samaritan clicked a picture on the Sector 7/26 dividing road and sent it to senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand, complaining that while rules were being flouted with vehicles taking illegal U-turns, jumping red lights and students were throwing leaflets while sitting on the windows of the cars, two traffic constables and sub-inspectors were mute spectators.

The traffic police have ordered a probe against the three police personnel identified as sub-inspector Ranveer, head constable Pradeep and constable Deepak, who have been issued showcause notices.

This comes a day after two cops were dismissed from the police for soliciting bribe from a Rohtak man, who had been stopped at Piccadilly roundabout for jumping a red light and had been asked to pay a ₹1,000 bribe against a ₹10,000 challan.

The man had acquired the phone number of UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal and spoken to him regarding the incident, and the traffic police had dismissed the cops around 10pm on the night of the incident.

A case under clauses 3 and 7 of Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station against the two cops. No arrests were made.

Total 315 challans were issued on Friday. Most challans were issued for parking on zebra crossing, 45 and 44 challans were issued to helmetless pillion riders.

TWO DISMISSED TRAFFIC COPS BOOKED

UT police on Friday booked the two dismissed traffic policemen for allegedly asking for bribe from a car driver after he jumped the lights.

Police said complaint Gurmeet Singh Maggo of Rohtak said he came to the city by car and around 9:45am, when he reached the Piccadilly roundabout, two police officials identified as head constable Jagjinder Singh and constable Sachin stopped him for no reason.

“Both the cops behaved in a rude manner and told Maggo he had crossed the red light and would be fined ₹25,000 for violating the law,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale.

She said the two policemen demanded a bribe of ₹5,000, which after bargain was settled at ₹1,000 and was accepted by one of them.

A case has been registered under Section 7, 13 (1)(B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018), in Sector 36 police station, against the two accused policemen, who are yet to be arrested.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:51 IST