e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Day after MV Act is implemented in Punjab, 115 challaned in Mohali

Day after MV Act is implemented in Punjab, 115 challaned in Mohali

Most of the challans were issued for zebra crossing, wrong parking and red light jumping

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the Punjab transport department issued a notification implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the traffic police on Friday issued 115 challans for different violations.

Most of the challans were issued for zebra crossing, wrong parking and red light jumping, though the immediate breakup was not available with the police.

“With the notification, violators will have to pay an increased fine,” said Sukhwinder Kumar, regional transport authority (RTA), Mohali.

The state’s notification mentions increase in penalty amount of offences under 36 different sections. According to the notification, a violation of the offences covered under Section 177 (a general offence) will be charged between ₹500 and ₹1,000 depending on the frequency of the offence. Such offences were previously fined ₹100. Some of these offences are smoking while driving, disobeying of traffic signal, wrong parking within city area, unauthorised use of red/blue beacon and others.

The penalty of driving without helmet has been increased to ₹1,000 with licence disqualification for three months from the previous ₹300. Wrong parking penalty has been increased to ₹500 from ₹300. For triple riding, the fine has been increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000, while for speeding, the penalty is between ₹1,000-₹2,000 depending on the category of the vehicle. The penalty for drunken driving remains unchanged at ₹1,000.

tags
top news
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News