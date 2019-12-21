Day after MV Act is implemented in Punjab, 115 challaned in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:04 IST

A day after the Punjab transport department issued a notification implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the traffic police on Friday issued 115 challans for different violations.

Most of the challans were issued for zebra crossing, wrong parking and red light jumping, though the immediate breakup was not available with the police.

“With the notification, violators will have to pay an increased fine,” said Sukhwinder Kumar, regional transport authority (RTA), Mohali.

The state’s notification mentions increase in penalty amount of offences under 36 different sections. According to the notification, a violation of the offences covered under Section 177 (a general offence) will be charged between ₹500 and ₹1,000 depending on the frequency of the offence. Such offences were previously fined ₹100. Some of these offences are smoking while driving, disobeying of traffic signal, wrong parking within city area, unauthorised use of red/blue beacon and others.

The penalty of driving without helmet has been increased to ₹1,000 with licence disqualification for three months from the previous ₹300. Wrong parking penalty has been increased to ₹500 from ₹300. For triple riding, the fine has been increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000, while for speeding, the penalty is between ₹1,000-₹2,000 depending on the category of the vehicle. The penalty for drunken driving remains unchanged at ₹1,000.