e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi-Amritsar-Katra e-way to connect Amritsar: Harsimrat

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra e-way to connect Amritsar: Harsimrat

The Union food processing industries minister said this was in line with the original alignment proposed during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 22:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said she had received a commitment from the Union road transport and highways ministry that the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway would be amended to provide direct connectivity between Delhi and Amritsar.

She claimed this was in line with the original alignment proposed during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government in Punjab, and fulfilled a long standing demand of residents of Amritsar. “As per the alignment that the Congress government in the state submitted, the expressway was to be diverted 60 km ahead of Amritsar, near Kartarpur, and there was a provision for upgrading the existing NH-3 from Kartarpur to Amritsar. Now, the Union ministry had acceded to my request to include an additional green-field highway between Kartarpur and Amritsar to ensure direct connectivity between the holy city and Delhi,” she added in a release.

She went on to add that she had also conveyed to the highways ministry that since the expressway was aimed at promoting tourism and connected two major shrines, it should also pass through important Sikh shrines of Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib and Tarn Taran.

“This proposal, if accepted, will enhance the glory of the Sikh shrines and ensure ‘Khule Darshan Didar’ of the holy places,” she said, adding that a new Sikh religious circuit would be created once the expressway was re-aligned, adding it would facilitate pilgrims from around the world. She added that the project would also give a huge boost to the economies of the cities and areas it touched.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In