e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi-Kullu flight now 7 days a week

Delhi-Kullu flight now 7 days a week

Earlier this year, flights were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(For representational images)
         

Flights to Bhuntar Airport from Delhi and Chandigarh will now be available on all seven days instead of four days.

Earlier this year, flights were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Services were restored in July but only for four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

As per the new schedule, flights on the Delhi-Chandigarh-Bhuntar route will ply on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the Delhi-Bhuntar flight will ply on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Air India manager Akhilesh Vijayi said the Delhi-Chandigarh-Bhuntar flight will depart from Delhi at 8am and reach Chandigarh at 9am from where the flight will depart to Bhuntar from Chandigarh at 9.30am and will reach Bhuntar at 10.30 am. The flight will depart from Bhuntar at 10.45am.

The Delhi-Bhuntar flight will depart from Delhi at 8.30am and will reach Bhuntar at 9:50am. It will stop there for half -an-hour. It will depart from Bhuntar at 10:20am and reach Delhi at 11.40am.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In